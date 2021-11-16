Philippines logs 849 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], November 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 849 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Tuesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,819,341.

Tuesday's caseload is the lowest daily figure since December 28 last year. The DOH said that the low caseload "is largely due to weekly dip of testing output."



The DOH also reported that 99 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 45,808. Six laboratories failed to submit data.



The Philippines no longer requires people in areas with low COVID-19 cases to wear face shields over face masks.

In a memorandum, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to make face shields voluntary in low-risk areas or areas under alert levels 1 to 3 on a scale of 5.



However, wearing the plastic face covering will remain mandatory in areas with high infections and communities under lockdowns.

The Philippines is one of the few countries that advocate the use of face shields in addition to face masks. The government imposed the wearing of face shields on top of face masks in all public places in December last year as the country braced for possible spikes in COVID-19 cases.



Duterte also urged local government units to enact ordinances that will limit the entry of children in malls to avoid transmission.

"Certainly, we cannot allow those below 12 years old who are still unvaccinated to be exposed to the risk of getting COVID-19 in public places," Duterte said in a pre-recorded public address aired late Monday night.



Duterte acted on reports that a two-year-old boy allegedly tested positive for COVID-19 after a mall visit. The government has allowed minors in malls in Metro Manila after the capital region shifted to alert level 2 as cases dip.

The emergence of the Delta coronavirus variant triggered a third wave of infections that peaked in September when the DOH reported its highest daily tally on September 11, with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has an around 110 million population, has tested over 22 million people since the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

