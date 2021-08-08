Philippines logs 9,671 new COVID-19 cases, death toll crosses 29,000

Manila [Philippines], August 8 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 9,671 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,658,916.

The death toll climbed to 29,122 after 287 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.



"The relatively low case count today is due to lower laboratory output Friday," the DOH said in a statement.

According to the DOH, Metro Manila and its adjacent regions top the areas with the most active and new cases.

The Philippines, which has around a 110 million population, has tested over 16 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

