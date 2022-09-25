Philippines on red alert, braces up for super typhoon Noru

Manila [Philippines], September 25 (ANI): As super typhoon Noru heads to the Philippines, authorities issued a red alert on Sunday.

Authorities in the Philippines were on high alert as Noru began to blast through the country's eastern islands on a path toward its main Luzon island, reported CNN.

Authorities previously issued an extreme emergency alert as the storm reached super typhoon status early on Sunday morning local time, after suddenly intensifying.

"The highest emergency preparedness and response protocol have been activated in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and the Bicol region," said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

It urged the public to take care, adding strong winds were expected to hit within the next 18 hours, reported CNN.

Schools in multiple cities including Muntinlupa City and Aurora suspended classes for Monday, September 26, due to the approaching storm.

The eyewall of the storm, known locally as Super Typhoon Karding, made landfall in the Polillo Islands at 5 p.m. local (5 a.m. ET) and shortly afterwards it hit the municipality of Burdeos, in Quezon Province, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).



The storm has sustained winds of 240 kph (149 mph), with gusts up to 295 kph (183 mph), according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. PAGASA reports that the Super Typhoon is forecast to track westward in the next 6 to 12 hours, then west-north-westward for the rest of the day.

There is a high to very high risk of storm surge more than 3 meters in height in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of northern Quezon Province.

According to CNN Weather, Noru now has winds equal to a category 5 US hurricane.

It is expected to bring large waves and storm surge, torrential rains, and winds in excess of 200 kph (124 mph) to Luzon over the next 24 hours.

PAGASA issued a signal warning level four for the Polillo Islands in anticipation of extensive damage that could be caused by the storm.

The warning came after the storm rapidly intensified in the early hours of Sunday. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center said it had strengthened from a 140 kph (85 mph) typhoon to a 250 kph (155 mph) super typhoon in just six hours, reported CNN.

PAGASA also issued level two and three warnings for much of Luzon, including metro Manila. (ANI)

