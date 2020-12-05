Philippines reports 1,733 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], December 5 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Saturday reported 1,733 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in the country to 438,069.



The DOH said 133 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 399,582. The death toll climbed to 8,526 after 17 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH said it had tested 5.56 million people in the Philippines so far. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million. (ANI/Xinhua)

