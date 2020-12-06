Philippines reports 1,768 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [The Philippines], December 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines has risen to 439,834 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,768 new cases on Sunday.



The DOH said 9,062 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 408,634. The death toll climbed to 8,554 after 29 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH said it had tested 5.59 million people in the Philippines so far. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million. (ANI/Xinhua)

