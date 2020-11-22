Philippines reports 1,968 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], November 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Sunday reported 1,968 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 418,818.

The DOH said 10,957 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 386,486. The death toll climbed to 8,123 after 43 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The Philippines has reported less than 2,000 new cases for 13 consecutive days.



The DOH, however, said there are still areas in the country that are seeing a rise in cases.

"We are at moderate risk already," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during an online briefing over the weekend, adding the DOH is vigilant and closely watching these areas with virus clusters.

"We need to remain vigilant and cautious because the virus is still around in our environment," she added. (ANI/Xinhua)

