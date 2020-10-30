Philippines reports 2,006 new COVID-19 cases, total at 378,933

Manila [The Philippines], October 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) Friday reported 2,006 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 378,933.



The DOH said 636 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 330,457. The death toll climbed to 7,185 after 38 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The Philippines has created a body to be headed by the DOH, which will oversee the immunization program in case a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement on Friday.

The Philippine government plans to vaccinate around 20 million Filipinos for free. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said earlier the poor people and frontline workers such as policemen and soldiers are the priorities. (ANI/Xinhua)

