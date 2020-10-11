Philippines reports 2,502 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philipinees], October 11 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 339,341 after the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,502 new daily cases on Sunday.



The DOH said that the number of recoveries also surged to 293,075 after 17,057 more patients recovered. Meanwhile, 83 more patients died from the viral disease, bringing the death toll to 6,321.

The Philippines' capital Metro Manila topped the regions in the country with the highest number of daily confirmed cases on Sunday with 782.

The DOH said over 3.87 million people in the Philippines have been tested so far. The Philippines has a population of about 109 million. (ANI/Xinhua)

