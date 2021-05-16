Philippines reports 6,739 new COVID-19 cases, death toll crosses 19,000

Manila [Philippines], May 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday 6,739 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,138,187.



The death toll climbed to 19,051 after 93 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The DOH said that 1,062,427 people have recovered from the disease and there are 56,709 active cases.

Philippines, with a population of about 110 million, has tested over 11.7 million people since the outbreak of disease in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

