Philippines' top police official injured in helicopter crash

Manila [Philippines], Mar 05 (ANI): A helicopter carrying the Philippines' top cop crashed at police camp south of Manila on Thursday, injuring him and seven others.

The helicopter with General Archie Gamboa on board just had taken off from a police compound when its propeller snagged on a high-tension electrical wire, leading to the crash, The New York Times reported citing a regional police spokeswoman, Lt. Col. Chit Gaorin.

"Based on the witnesses, the chopper was already above ground when it hit the cables," Colonel Gaorin said, adding that there were eight people on board, including the national police force's spokesman, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac.

Two other generals were unconscious after the crash, but the other six people on board were said to be out of danger.

Besides Gamboa, the chopper was also carrying three other police generals, a junior aide and three crew members. They were also extricated from the crash site and taken to a hospital. (ANI)

