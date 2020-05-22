PIA aircraft with 90 passengers crashes in Karachi's residential area

Karachi [Pakistan], May 22 (ANI): A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft with 90 passengers on board crashed in a residential area near the Karachi airport on Friday.

PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash and added that the flight -- A-320 -- was carrying 90 passengers and was flying from Lahore to Karachi, Dawn reported.

Footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the site of the crash. A rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)