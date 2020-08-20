PIA flights from UAE makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

Karachi [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight coming from UAE to Peshawar on Wednesday made an emergency landing at Karachi International Airport after developing a technical fault, Pakistan media reported.

The technical fault was detected by the cockpit in the hydraulic system of PK-218 flight. The pilot then contacted the Air Traffic Controller at the Karachi Airport and sought permission for a technical landing, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

The ATC allowed the plane to make a technical landing at Karachi Airport. The pilot succeeded in landing the plane at the airport safely.

A PIA spokesman said the flight will fly to Peshawar as soon as the technical glitch is rectified. "All facilities are being provided to passengers at the airport," the spokesman said

