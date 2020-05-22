PIA plane crash: Sindh officials confirm deaths of 60 people

Karachi [Pakistan], May 22 (ANI): Health officials in Pakistan's Sindh have so far confirmed the death of 60 people in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash in Karachi.

It is, however, unclear if the deceased were all on board the flight or include area residents as well where the crash took place on Friday, Dawn reported.

Two people are confirmed to have survived the crash, according to officials.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez said that the A320 Airbus was carrying 91 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi on PK 8303.

Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator for the Sindh health minister, confirmed to Dawn.com that two passengers had survived and were brought to hospitals.

She identified the survivors as Zubair and Zafar Masood, who is the president of Bank of Punjab.

"Zubair has 35 per cent burns and is being treated at the [Dr Ruth Pfau] Civil Hospital, Karachi, while Masood has four fractures and is being treated at the Darul Sehat Hospital," said Yousuf, adding that both were in a stable condition.

Director, Programming, 24 News, Ansar Naqvi was also among the passengers. (ANI)

