Piyush Goyal discusses boosting investments, trade ties with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Managing Director

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday held an interaction with Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and discussed boosting investments and trade ties across key sectors between both countries.

"Held an interaction with His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, MD of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. We had an extensive discussion on boosting investments & trade ties across key sectors between India & the UAE," Goyal tweeted.

On Monday, Union Commerce Minister Goyal addressed the India Global Forum, UAE-2021 through a video conference.



Goyal said that India and the UAE will wrap up the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by next month.

"Hopefully by the end of this month or next month, we hope to conclude them (the negotiations) so that this would probably be one of the fastest trade agreements between two countries ever made," he said.

Goyal said the agreement will be a mutually beneficial win-win solution for both countries, "provide market access to each other. Some of the elements of the agreement are the first of its kind, particularly for both countries." (ANI)

