Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal embarks on 3-day visit to Bangkok

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 07 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday embarked on a three-day visit to Bangkok, Thailand.
He will attend the 7th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting, the 16th ASEAN India Economic Ministers (AEM) meeting and the 7th East Asia Economic Ministers Summit.
Goyal is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Japan, Singapore, China, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Thailand and Russia.
Trade and investment relations between India and ASEAN continue to show remarkable growth. India's bilateral trade jumped threefold from USD 21 billion in 2005-06 to USD 96.7 billion in 2018-19.
ASEAN countries together have emerged as the largest trading partner of India in 2018-19 (followed by the USA), with a share of 11.47 per cent in India's overall trade, while India was ASEAN's sixth-largest trading partner in 2018.
Engagement with ASEAN is at the core of India's 'Act East' policy. ASEAN is the gateway to the Indian Ocean region and as close partners, there is a convergence of views in India and ASEAN's outlook in the region.
Meanwhile, the East Asia Economic Ministers Summit meeting will discuss regional and global economic developments and ASEAN's outlook on the Indo-Pacific regions. Matters related to the promotion of trade and investment among the partner countries will also be discussed in the India ASEAN AEM and EAS-EMM meetings. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:11 IST

Giant step forward: World hails India over Chandrayaan 2

New Delhi [India], Sept 07 (ANI): Despite Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) losing contact with the Vikram lander in the last minutes of its descent, leaders around the world on Saturday exuded confidence in India and its space mission, saying the world would "reckon the major technological

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:56 IST

India expresses regret after Pak denies overflight clearance to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): India on Saturday expressed "regret" over Pakistan's decision to deny overflight clearance to President Ram Nath Kovind's flight, saying the permission would have been granted by "any normal country."

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:30 IST

Pak Army abducts Baloch woman, her 4 children

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 7 (ANI): Pakistan, who is crying foul over developments in Kashmir, is ignoring the atrocities committed by its army in Balochistan. In another act of barbarism, Pakistan Army recently abducted a woman along with her four children from a passenger bus from Kalat district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:05 IST

Trump congratulates Russia, Ukraine for exchanging prisoners

Washington [US], Sept 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday congratulated Russia and Ukraine for swapping a "large number of prisoners."

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 19:35 IST

Singapore: Jaishankar visits INA memorial

Singapore, Sept 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday visited the iconic Indian National Army (INA) memorial in Singapore and paid homage to soldiers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:57 IST

British Indians to clean 'mess created by violent protesters' at...

London [UK], Sept 7 (ANI): In a display of solidarity, British Indians here on Saturday came out in large numbers to clean the mess that was created by the "violent protesters" on September 3 in the Indian High Commission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:38 IST

We will help: Trump tells Bahamian PM in Hurricane Dorian aftermath

Washington [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday assured Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis of help in relief efforts after the island-nation was ravaged by Hurricane Dorian.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 18:11 IST

Typhoon hits South Korea, kills three

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 7 (ANI): A typhoon wreak havoc in South Korea's coast on Saturday with killing three people, toppling trees and grounding planes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:25 IST

Mauritius PM congratulates India for Chandrayaan-2

Port Louis [Mauritius], Sept 7 (ANI): Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Saturday congratulated Indian government and ISRO team for their attempt at landing the Vikram lander on the surface of the moon and said that the world would "recon the major technological advancement" of Indian Spa

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 17:09 IST

Japanese delegation arrives in India, kickstarts plantation...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): A 16-member delegation of the leading Japanese NGO, OISCA, arrived in India to kickstart plantation activities in the cities of Sambhal and Varanasi on Friday in association with the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG)

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:48 IST

Iran activates advanced centrifuges to grow nuclear stockpile

Tehran (Iran), Sept 7 (ANI): In a latest reminder to save the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran has begun injecting gas into advanced centrifuges to increase its stockpile of enriched Uranium, an official announced on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:44 IST

As Pak takes jibe at Chandrayaan 2, let's take a look at their...

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Pakistan Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry was quick to take jibe late night at the Chandrayaan 2 setback, terming the spacecraft -- which the debt-ridden country is far from capable of developing -- as a mere "toy". Now let us look at their space p

Read More
iocl