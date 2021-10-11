Piyush Goyal holds meeting with South Korean Trade Minister on sidelines of G20 Trade Ministers' meeting

Rome [Italy], October 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday held a meeting with South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Italy.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal said that balancing trade between the two countries is important for further strengthening the India-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

"Held a meeting with South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Italy. Balancing trade between our two countries is important for further strengthening the India-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement," tweeted Goyal.

Union Minister also met Mexico's Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier in Italy before the G20 Trade Minister's Meeting.





"Met Mexico's Secretary of Economy @tatclouthier in Italy before the G20 Trade Minister's Meeting, Big jump in bilateral trade and investment in recent years especially in automobile, IT and health sectors signal bright prospects for future growth benefiting both sides," Goyal tweeted.

Earlier today, Goyal met Canada's Minister for International Trade Mary Ng on the sidelines of the G20 Ministerial Meeting.

In a tweet, Goyal said, talks between India and Canada are on for a "Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, with energy, new technologies, manufactured goods and services, being key areas for future cooperation."

As per the official website of G20, on October 12, the G20 Ministers responsible for international trade will meet in Sorrento, Italy.

"The G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting aims to become a springboard for a successful outcome of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference, scheduled to take place in Geneva from November 30 to December 3, which will represent a key moment in revitalising the multilateral trading system," the website said. (ANI)

