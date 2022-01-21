Piyush Goyal holds talk with Oz counterpart Dan Tehnan on bilateral trade

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Minister for Industry and Commerce, Piyush Goyal, had a productive discussion with Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehnan on Friday.



"Minister @PiyushGoyal had a productive discussion with the Australian Trade Minister @DanTehanWannon. As part of an ongoing dialogue on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, both sides discussed ways to further increase bilateral trade & investments," tweeted Minister Piyush Goyal's office.

The conversations come in the wake of increased strategic cooperation and trade relations mooted between India and Australia. (ANI)

