Piyush Goyal meets GCC Secretary-General Al Hajraf, discusses free trade agreement

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday met Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on his first official visit to India and discussed Free Trade Agreements (FTA) and deeper investments.

"Met with H.E. Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council on his first official visit to India. Had a fruitful discussion on ways to enhance engagement between India and the Gulf World through Free Trade Agreements and deeper investments," tweeted Goyal.



Earlier on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar thanked the GCC countries for taking care of the large Indian diaspora in their countries during the Covid-19 pandemic and medical assistance provided during the second wave in India in April-May 2021.

During the meeting between Jaishankar and Al Hajraf, both sides decided to convene the next India-GCC Troika Political Dialogue at an early date.

The last round of the dialogue was held virtually in November 2020. Both sides also agreed to further institutionalize the annual meetings between Jaishankar and GCC Troika by signing an MOU in the coming months. (ANI)

