Piyush Goyal meets Italian Foreign Minister ahead of G20 Trade Ministers' meeting today

Rome [Italy], October 12 (ANI): Ahead of the G20 Trade Ministers' meeting in Italy, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal said, "Met Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio ahead of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meet in Italy."



"Italy is India's fifth-largest trading partner in the European Union, its recognition of the Covishield vaccine for travel is reflective of our strengthening the bilateral relationship," he further said in the tweet.

As per the official website, the G20 Ministers responsible for international trade will be meeting in Sorrento, Italy today.

"The G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting aims to become a springboard for a successful outcome of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference, scheduled to take place in Geneva from November 30 to December 3, which will represent a key moment in revitalising the multilateral trading system," the website said. (ANI)

