Piyush Goyal meets US Senator Bob Menendez

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met US Senator Bob Menendez and US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster here on Monday and discussed ways to strengthen trade relations between New Delhi and Washington.

"Minister @PiyushGoyal met US Senator for the State of New Jersey, Robert Menendez and US Ambassador Kenneth Juster to deliberate over the strengthening of trade relations between the two countries," Piyush Goyal office tweeted.



Tensions on the trade front between the two countries had emerged in June after US President Donald Trump revoked its preferential trade privileges, in response to which India imposed tariffs on 28 US products, including almonds and apples.

India had been the biggest beneficiary of the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), a programme designed to help developing countries sell to US consumers. (ANI)

