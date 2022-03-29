Piyush Goyal sets USD 100 billion target for jewellery exports

Dubai [UAE], March 29 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that India should keep a target of USD 100 billion in exports in the jewellery industry worldwide, adding that it should work to see how the target can be achieved regarding policies by the Centre and global players to persuade the market.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal was speaking at Indian Jewellery Enclave in Dubai on Tuesday.

"We should keep a target of USD 100 billion exports in the jewellery industry worldwide. We should work to see how it can be achieved regarding policies by the government and global players to persuade the market," he said in his speech.

He further said that New Delhi is working actively to promote the brand India and are having an expanded outreach with various countries in the world.

"We're working actively to promote brand India and are having an expanded outreach with various countries in the world. This will help in giving impetus to labour-oriented job-generating sectors including the jewellery industry," he said.

Meanwhile, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which was signed last month, will be operationalised on May 1, 2022, Goyal said.

On Monday, Union Commerce and Industry Minister said that government hopes to look at the entire GCC region for a broader economic partnership in the coming years.

"It's a journey that we're embarking on with the UK, Australia. We also hope to look at the entire GCC region for a broad economic partnership. UAE and India have made an excellent document that can certainly help as a template and set agenda for our future engagements," said the Union Minister.

He addressed a Business-to-Business (B2B) Meet on India-UAE CEPA in Dubai yesterday and said India looks to UAE as a gateway to Africa, other GCC and Middle Eastern countries, CIS countries and some European countries. (ANI)