PLA Tibetan Military Command conducts live-fire drills

Beijing [China], June 24 (ANI): Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian on Wednesday said that the PLA Tibet Military Command has conducted comprehensive live-fire drills on high-altitude plateau to test the troops' joint combat capability.

"PLA Tibet Military Command recently conducted comprehensive live-fire drills on high-altitude plateau to test the troops' joint combat capability. The drills are regularly scheduled and not aimed at any specific country," Global Times quoted Qian as saying.

Last week, Chinese officials had revealed that joint exercises were conducted which aimed at the destruction of key hostile hubs in a high-elevation mountainous region. (ANI)

