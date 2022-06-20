Plane veers off runway in Philippines, passengers evacuated

Manila [Philippines], June 20 (ANI/Xinhua): A Saudi Arabian Airlines plane from Riyadh veered off the runway shortly after landing in the Philippine capital Manila on Monday, with 399 passengers and 21 crew on board all evacuated.



The initial report said the Boeing 777-368 aircraft landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at around 1:47 p.m. local time and was taxiing to a terminal when one of its landing gears got stuck in a grassy area.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines spokesperson Eric Apolonio told Xinhua over the phone that all passengers and crew were safe.

He said the accident did not affect the airport's operation, saying the investigation is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

