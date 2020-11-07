PM Imran Khan disturbing peace in Gilgit-Baltistan, alleges Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman

Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], November 7 (ANI): The Chief Minister of illegally occupied Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman has accused Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan of disturbing the peace in the region.

The Imran Khan government had recently announced granting provisional province status to the region, which is scheduled to have elections this month.

The announcement came during a recent political rally by Imran Khan in Gilgit city.

Locals and political activists in Gilgit-Baltistan have continued to express resentment against the arbitrary decision to alter the legal status and against holding elections in violation of UN resolutions.

Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, the Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan who has accused Islamabad of pre-poll rigging said, "He (Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan) came to disturb peace in Gilgit Baltistan before the election and sabotage the election itself. His visit has made the election controversial".



"You have made all arrangements to make people come on the streets and start protesting. We will run a campaign against Ali Amin Gandapur, the current Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan" said Rehman.

The strategically important Gilgit-Baltistan region bordering Afghanistan and China is part of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.

It is home to an estimated population of two million people.

Gilgit-Baltistan is a vital part of the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with the project's major overland crossing at Kashgar, in the territory's north.

Launched in 2014, CPEC is a set of trade and infrastructure projects that would connect China to the Arabian Sea through road and other transport infrastructure in Pakistan, and also includes several power-generation and industrial revival projects. (ANI)

