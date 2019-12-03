PM Modi accepts European Commission President's invitation to visit Brussels for India-EU Summit

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted an invitation extended by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to visit Brussels for the next India-EU Summit.

The invitation was extended by von der Leyen during a telephonic conversation with Modi on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

During the conversation, Modi congratulated von der Leyen on taking over as the President of the European Commission and expressed happiness that the two were able to establish contact early in her tenure.

Modi said that von der Leyen's leadership of the Commission had special significance since she was its first woman President.

The Prime Minister pointed out that India-EU partnership is based on shared values like democracy, respect for rule of law, multilateralism, rules-based trade, and rules-based international order. He also appreciated the identification of issues like climate change, connectivity, renewable energy, maritime security, addressing radicalisation and terrorism, as her priority areas.

Modi expressed his keen desire to work together for strengthening the India-EU Partnership. (ANI)