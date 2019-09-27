PM Modi 'all set' to address 74th session of UNGA

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to shortly address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, his office tweeted on Friday.

"All set for the @UN General Assembly session! The speech of PM @narendramodi begins shortly. Do watch it LIVE," PMO India tweeted.

Modi's speech will outline the country's larger role on the world stage and what it was doing on the development, peace and security fronts. The government has maintained that the Prime Minister will not mention the Kashmir issue at all during the time allotted for the address, in view that the revocation of Article 370 is India's internal matter.

The address will likely take place at around 7:30 pm (IST), shortly before Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver his speech. Islamabad, on its part, has made it clear that Khan would raise the issue of Kashmir at the world body. The country has been pitching the matter aggressively ever since August 5, even after being snubbed on several occasions in the past.

Modi's speech on Friday comes four years after he last addressed the top world body; in the interim years, the UNGA was addressed by then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (ANI)