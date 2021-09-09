PM Modi appreciated BRICS partners for maintaining momentum of cooperation despite COVID-19: MEA

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): During the 13th BRICS leaders meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his appreciation to leaders of member countries for maintaining the momentum of intra-BRICS cooperation despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ministry of External Affairs said.

In a special briefing on the summit by the external affairs ministry, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, MEA Secretary (CPV & OIA) said BRICS leaders also recognised the role of India in many initiatives that were undertaken and many outcomes that were achieved.

"PM Modi conveyed his appreciation to BRICS partners for supporting India's BRICS chairship and maintaining the momentum of intra-BRICS cooperation throughout this year, despite the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic," Bhattacharyya said.

"BRICS leaders also recognised the role of India and there were many initiatives that were undertaken and many outcomes that were achieved. We hope that all achievements will help our people," he added.

The secretary said that New Delhi outlined four priorities for its chairship--Reform of multilateral system, Counter-terrorism cooperation, Using technological or digital solutions for attaining SDGs and Enhancing people-to-people engagements.

"Our idea was to seek ways to strengthen BRICS cooperation and to develop on founding principles of BRICS engagement, primarily continuity, consolidation & consensus, & how we can be even more result-oriented in future: Sanjay Bhattacharyya," he said.

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual format.

The theme for the Summit is 'BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus'. Brazil President Jair Bolsanaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping also attended the meeting. (ANI)