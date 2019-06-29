Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in New Delhi after attending the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in New Delhi after attending the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after attending G-20 summit

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:33 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived here after participating in the 14th G-20 summit in Japan's Osaka city.
During his three-day visit, Modi held nine bilateral engagements and three multilateral meetings. However, his meeting with US President Donald Trump became the highlight of his visit.
In the first meeting held after Modi's re-election, the two leaders agreed to take measures to resolve issues pertaining to trade.
"The Prime Minister did mention in particular that we have taken some action after the GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) was revoked. That was something which already happened and now we should look forward and see how we can resolve these issues. President Trump welcomed this idea," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said after the Modi-Trump meet.
Describing India and the US as great friends, Trump had said that the two countries will work together in key fields including military.
"I'll assure you we'll become great friends. We have never been so close. You (Modi) indeed had a great election victory. You have done a great job. We'll work together in many ways including the military," Trump had said during the bilateral meeting.
On trade relations with India, Trump had said, "We'll be doing great with India. India is doing good. Everybody wants to be a part of America's economy."
Besides taking part in G-20 interventions, he also had five pull-aside meetings with Vietnam, the World Bank president David Malpas, Singapore Prime Minister Sebastian Pinera, Italian President Giuseppe Conte, and President of Chile Sebastian Pinera.
Modi took up the issue of terrorism and corruption with all aggression during the summit. He urged the international community to "stop all mediums of support for terrorism and racism".
Calling terrorism the "biggest threat to humanity", the Prime Minister had said, "Not only does it claim the lives of the innocents, it negatively affects economic development and communal harmony. We have to stop all mediums of support for terrorism and racism." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:04 IST

Plane carrying anti-Pak banners fly over Headingley cricket...

Leeds [UK], Jun 29 (ANI): A plane flying with anti-Pakistan banners unfurled from it was spotted on Saturday over the Headingley cricket ground here where the World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan was underway.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:51 IST

G-20 leaders reaffirm commitment to deny safe havens to economic...

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Noting that corruption is a global challenge, leaders of the G-20 countries on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to fight against the menace and deny safe haven to economic offenders.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:00 IST

Mahatma Gandhi IT and Biotechnology Park inaugurated in Cote d'Ivoire

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The Mahatma Gandhi IT and Biotechnology Park (MGIT-BP) was jointly inaugurated by Ambassador of India to Cote d'Ivoire Sailas Thangal and country's Vice President Daniel Kablan Duccan at Grand-Bassam in Cote d'Ivoire.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:54 IST

Pakistan: ANP leader shot dead

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): A local leader belonging to the Awami National Party (ANP) was shot dead by unknown assailants here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:38 IST

G-20 leaders resolve to prevent exploitation of Internet for terrorism

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): In view of the growing use of the Internet in carrying out terror activities across the globe, G-20 leaders on Saturday urged online platforms "to do their part" in protecting the people from terrorist and violent extremism conducive to terrorism (VECT) exploitation of th

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 13:54 IST

Trump's invitation for meeting 'very interesting suggestion': North Korea

Pyongyang [North Korea], June 29 (ANI): Hours After Donald Trump proposed a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border, Pyongyang on Saturday called the invitation a "very interesting suggestion" that can advance their bilateral relations.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 13:14 IST

Modi emplanes for New Delhi after G-20 Summit

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for New Delhi on Saturday after participating in the 14th G20 Summit in Osaka and a string of bilateral engagements with various leaders held on the sidelines of the event.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 12:38 IST

Modi meets Morrison on G-20 sidelines, discusses Indo-Pacific

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and discussed a wide range of issues including Indo-Pacific.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 12:00 IST

Trump to not impose new tariffs on Chinese goods

Osaka [Japan], June 29 : China on Saturday said that US President Donald Trump has agreed to not impose further tariffs on Chinese exports.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:14 IST

'Productive discussion' with 'critical ally': Ivanka sums up...

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): White House advisor and Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, has described the meeting between the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "productive dialogue" and also termed India a "critical ally".

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:45 IST

Here's how PM responded to Scott Morrison's 'Kithana ache he Modi' remark

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Stealing away some fun moments from the hectic schedule of the G-20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison took to Twitter to celebrate their friendship.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:19 IST

Dialogue better than friction, confrontation: Xi to Trump

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Striking an optimistic note, the United States and China on Saturday decided to hold talks to reach a truce amidst the ongoing trade conflict between the two countries, saying dialogue is better than friction and confrontation.

Read More
iocl