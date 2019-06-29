PM Modi arrives in Delhi after attending G-20 summit

New Delhi [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived here after participating in the 14th G-20 summit in Japan's Osaka city.

During his three-day visit, Modi held nine bilateral engagements and three multilateral meetings. However, his meeting with US President Donald Trump became the highlight of his visit.

In the first meeting held after Modi's re-election, the two leaders agreed to take measures to resolve issues pertaining to trade.

"The Prime Minister did mention in particular that we have taken some action after the GSP (Generalized System of Preferences) was revoked. That was something which already happened and now we should look forward and see how we can resolve these issues. President Trump welcomed this idea," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said after the Modi-Trump meet.

Describing India and the US as great friends, Trump had said that the two countries will work together in key fields including military.

"I'll assure you we'll become great friends. We have never been so close. You (Modi) indeed had a great election victory. You have done a great job. We'll work together in many ways including the military," Trump had said during the bilateral meeting.

On trade relations with India, Trump had said, "We'll be doing great with India. India is doing good. Everybody wants to be a part of America's economy."

Besides taking part in G-20 interventions, he also had five pull-aside meetings with Vietnam, the World Bank president David Malpas, Singapore Prime Minister Sebastian Pinera, Italian President Giuseppe Conte, and President of Chile Sebastian Pinera.

Modi took up the issue of terrorism and corruption with all aggression during the summit. He urged the international community to "stop all mediums of support for terrorism and racism".

Calling terrorism the "biggest threat to humanity", the Prime Minister had said, "Not only does it claim the lives of the innocents, it negatively affects economic development and communal harmony. We have to stop all mediums of support for terrorism and racism." (ANI)

