Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid at Male airport on Saturday. Photo/ANI
PM Modi arrives in Maldives

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 16:31 IST

Male [Maldives], Jun 8 (ANI): In his first bilateral visit after assuming office for the second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Saturday.
Prime Minister Modi was received by Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid at the airport.
Taking to Twitter after receiving PM Modi, Shahid said that this "momentous visit" would elevate the Indian-Maldivian relationship to new heights.
"Great Honour to receive PM Shri @narendramodi at Velana International Airport on his first State Visit overseas after taking oath for a second term. No doubt, this will be a momentous visit that would elevate #Maldives #India relationship to new heights."

Hours before Modi's arrival, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had announced his decision to confer the country's highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, 'The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen' on PM Modi.
PM Modi's visit to the island nation is significant as it's the only country in South Asia that he did not visit during his first term as the Prime Minister.
During his visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold talks with President Solih, Vice President Faisal Naseem and Speaker of the Majlis, Mohamed Nasheed.
India and Maldives are expected to exchange several agreements related to customs cooperation, capacity building, defence, and connectivity issues.
The two neighbours will also jointly inaugurate a couple of projects, including the crucial coastal surveillance radar system, which is a key step towards enhancing maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.
The Indian Prime Minister will also have a halt in Sri Lanka on his way back to the country on Sunday. (ANI)

