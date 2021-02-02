PM Modi assures Israel PM of punishing perpetrators of bomb blast

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu of punishing the perpetrators of the minor bomb blast that took place near the Israeli Embassy here on January 29.

PM Modi further said that India gives high importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and Embassy.

According to an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office, during a telephonic conversation PM Modi assured his counterpart that India accords the highest importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and premises, and would deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators.

"Both leaders expressed satisfaction about the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in this context," the statement said.

The leaders also spoke on fighting against the coronavirus pandemic together.



"The two leaders also briefed each other about the progress of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in their respective countries, and discussed possibilities of further collaboration in this area," the PMO added.

On January 29, a low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far. Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road were found damaged.

The explosion took place not far from Vijay Chowk, where several VVIPS including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in attendance during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony.

Investigators have recovered an envelope with text written on it related to Israel Embassy officials from the blast site, according to sources.

"The envelope has a text related to an Israel embassy official. It is a case for investigating officers to see whether or not it has any link with the case. But, it has been recovered from the blast site," a senior government official told ANI.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured the Israeli Foreign Minister of "fullest protection" to their diplomats. (ANI)

