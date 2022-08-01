PM Modi assures Sri Lanka's new PM Gunawardena of unwavering support

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured newly-elected Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena of India's continued support to island nation in a congratulatory letter.

He also expressed hope that Sri Lanka will witness quick economic recovery, ensuring the prosperity and well-being of its people.

"PM @narendramodi sent a congratulatory letter to PM H.E @DCRGunawardena. PM assured that as a dependable friend and close neighbour, India shall continue to support the people of Sri Lanka. PM also expressed hope that #SriLanka will witness quick economic recovery, ensuring the prosperity and well-being of its people," tweeted the Official handle of High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

India has been at forefront of extending economic assistance to Sri Lanka as per their requirements and is one of the countries that have provided the maximum amount of assistance in time of need.



Since the beginning of 2022, Sri Lanka has experienced an escalating economic crisis and the government has defaulted on its foreign loans. The United Nations warned that 5.7 million people "require immediate humanitarian assistance."

With many Sri Lankans experiencing extreme shortages of essentials including food and fuel, peaceful protests began in March. The protests led then-Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign on May 9, and his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to flee the country on July 13 and resign the following day.

Ranil Wickremesinghe became acting president, and parliament elected him as the new president on July 20 with the support of the Rajapaksas' political party, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna. He had previously described some protesters as "fascists" and declared a state of emergency on July 18.

On July 21, Wickremesinghe issued an order to "call out with effect from July 22, 2022, all the members of the Armed Forces . . . for the maintenance of public order."

Under emergency powers, the president can override, amend, or suspend a provision of any law, except the Constitution. Emergency powers can be used to detain people while bypassing the ordinary process of the courts and have repeatedly been used in the past to enable human rights violations. (ANI)

