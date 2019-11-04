PM Modi attends 14th East Asia Summit

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 14th East Asia Summit in the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit here on Monday.

"PM Narendra Modi joins other leaders participating at the 14th East Asia Summit in Bangkok, a unique leader-led forum driving peace, stability and prosperity in the region," Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs wrote on Twitter.



Earlier in the day, PM Modi took part in a luncheon with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders to discuss the issue of sustainable development.

Modi also met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and welcomed the inaugural 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue which will take place later this month in India.

He is further scheduled to attend the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit, where the leaders of the member countries will review the state of negotiations which are ongoing in Bangkok currently and will continue over the next few days.

Modi is also slated to attend several bilaterals including, Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

After concluding the summit, Modi is expected to depart from Don Mueang International Airport Bangkok to Delhi at 10 pm (local time). (ANI)

