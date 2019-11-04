From L to R: New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, PM Narendra Modi, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Thai PM Prayuth Chan-Ocha in Bangkok on Monday.
PM Modi attends third RCEP summit in Bangkok

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:05 IST

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the third Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) meeting along with the delegates from other countries.
RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement among 10 ASEAN countries, namely, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam and their six FTA partners China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.
Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's departure to Bangkok for the three-day visit, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that the Indian negotiators are resolving critical outstanding issues pertaining to the RCEP trade deal to ensure it is fair and transparent.
"There are some critical issues that are still outstanding; efforts are being made to resolve them to provide a fair and transparent trading environment. These issues are extremely important for our economy and livelihood of our people," Secretary, East, in Ministry of External Affairs Vijay Thakur Singh had said. (ANI)

