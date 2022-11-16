PM Modi, Australian counterpart Albanese call for stable, peaceful Indo-Pacific

Bali [Indonesia], November 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali and reiterated their stand for a shared and peaceful Indo-Pacific region amid Chinese assertiveness.

"The Leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, which included their shared vision for a stable and peaceful Indo-Pacific Region, climate-related matters and India's G20 Presidency," read Prime Minister's Office press release.

"PM @narendramodi had a meeting with PM Anthony Albanese of Australia, on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, in Bali. They reviewed the progress made in deepening cooperation across a diverse range of sectors as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest. @AlboMP," tweeted the Office of the Prime Minister of India.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of relations between the two countries under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the high level of interactions occurring regularly between India and Australia.

They reviewed the progress made in deepening cooperation across a diverse range of sectors, including defence, trade, education, clean energy and people-to-people ties, added the release.

Institutional partnership in the field of education, especially in higher education, vocational education, training and capacity building was discussed in detail.

PM Modi also looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Albanese to India at an early opportunity.

Earlier, Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially handed over the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, India will take over the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022.

"Spent two productive days at the @g20org Summit in Bali. Had fruitful deliberations with various world leaders and also highlighted India's position on key subjects. I thank the people of Indonesia, the Indonesian Government and President @jokowi for their warm hospitality," tweeted PM Modi.

At the closing ceremony, PM Modi said, "India is taking charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic. At such a time, the world is looking at the G-20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented."

PM Modi called it a "proud occasion" for every Indian to assume the G20 presidency, and said, "We will organize G-20 meetings in different cities and states of our country. Our guests will get full experience of India's amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness."

India will be assuming the G20 year-long presidency from 1st December 2022 to 30th November 2023.



"India will assume the G-20 Presidency for the coming year. Our agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. We will work to realise all aspects of our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,'" tweeted PM Modi.

The forthcoming months will witness India hosting nearly 200 meetings with Ministers, Officials, Diplomats, Businessmen, NGOs, and Working Groups of G20. (ANI)