PM Modi believes women are not just homemakers but also nation-builders: India's Envoy to UN

New York [US], March 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that women are not just "homemakers" but also the nation-builders, India's permanent ambassador to United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said in a video message.

In the video, Kamboj said, "Today, new India is driven by the deployment of modern technologies for the benefit of women and girls. This is in keeping with the vision of the honourable Prime Minister of India, who has stated unequivocally that women are to be no more seen as homemakers only, but also as nation-builders."

"This also aligns perfectly with the priority theme of the 67th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, which kicks off today at the United Nations headquarters through the next ten days. India today is transitioning from a model of women's development to women-led development," she added.

India's representative to the UN further stated that women-led development is priority in the G-20 under India's presidency.

"If we are to be future-ready, the focus should be to place women at the centre of the discourse and at the centre of the decision-making process. Ladies and gentlemen, let us leave no stone unturned to make gender equality a reality. After all, as Swami Vivekananda, the great Indian philosopher Thinker had said, it is not possible for a bird to fly on only one wing," Kamboj said.



While talking about India's presidency at G20 in Indonesia, PM Modi said that the member countries have to extend the benefits of development to all human beings with compassion and solidarity. He also said that without women, global development is not possible.

"We have to maintain priority on women-led development even in our G-20 agenda. Without peace and security, our future generations will not be able to take advantage of economic growth or technological innovation," PM Modi said.

"The G-20 has to convey a strong message in favour of peace and harmony. All these priorities are fully embodied in the theme of India's G-20 Chairmanship - "One Earth, One Family, One Future," he added.

Earlier, in February this year, the G20 Empowerment and progression of the Women's Economic Representation (EMPOWER) group of the Ministry of Women and Child Development was held.

Empowerment and women's rights were the key areas of discussion. During the G20 Empower Inception meeting, Union Minister Smriti Irani highlighted the three focus areas under India's G20 Presidency.

These three areas include -- "Women's Entrepreneurship: A win-win for Equity and Economy", "Partnership for promoting women's leadership at all levels including at grassroots" and "Education, the key to women's empowerment and equal workforce participation". (ANI)

