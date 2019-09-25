Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India-Pacific Islands Leaders' Meeting in New York on Tuesday (Photo/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India-Pacific Islands Leaders' Meeting in New York on Tuesday (Photo/ANI)

PM Modi calls for increasing share of renewable energy at PSIDS leaders' meet

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 09:43 IST

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): To mitigate the adverse effects of climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for increasing the share of renewable energy in the total energy mix during the India-Pacific Islands Developing States (PSIDS) Leaders' Meeting held on the sidelines of the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly here.
He also announced the allocation of USD 12 million grant (USD 1 million to each PSIDS) towards the implementation of high impact developmental project in the area of their choice.
"In addition, a concessional Line of Credit of USD 150 Million which can be availed by the PSIDS for undertaking solar, renewable energy and climate-related projects based on each country's requirement was announced," said the release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.
This is the first time Prime Minister has met the leaders of the PSIDS on the margins of UNGA in plurilateral format.
The leaders deliberated on a wide range of issues including sharing of development experiences for the attainment of SDGs, enhancing cooperation in renewable energy, joining the newly launched Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, capacity building, implementation of projects under the India-UN Development Partnership Fund and a roadmap for future India-PSIDS cooperation, read the release.
It also added that during the first and second editions of the FIPIC summits in Fiji (2015) and Jaipur (2016), PM Modi expressed India's desire to be a close partner of the Pacific Island nations and its readiness to work closely to advance their developmental agenda.
The Prime Minister also emphasised that India and the PSIDS have shared values and a shared future. Moreover, he highlighted the need for development policies to be inclusive and sustainable to reduce inequality and contribute to empowerment and improvement of the quality of people's lives.
"India is equally committed to tackling the impact of climate change and supports efforts of the PSIDs to achieve their developmental goals through necessary developmental and technical assistance," PM Modi said.
Adding that PM Modi has offered to organize a Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp in a Pacific regional hub under 'India for Humanity' programme, the press release further stated that the Prime Minister also announced a Distinguished Visitors Programme under which eminent persons from these countries can visit India.
"India would also welcome the visit of a Parliamentarian delegation from the PICs to India. To continue High-Level engagement, PM extended an invitation to all the leaders for the 3rd FIPIC Summit to be held in Port Moresby in the first half of 2020," read the release.
The meeting was attended by the Heads of delegation of Fiji, Republic of Kiribati, Republic of Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Nauru, Republic of Palau, Independent State of Papua New Guinea, The Independent State of Samoa, Solomon Islands, Kingdom of Tonga, Tuvalu and Republic of Vanuatu. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 09:54 IST

India is 'doing better' than many Western countries in achieving...

New York [US], Sept 25 (ANI): Asserting that there is an attitudinal shift in India on climate change, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that New Delhi is "doing better" than many of the western countries in achieving the Paris Accord's commitments.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 08:35 IST

Satyarthi congratulates Payal Jangid for winning Changemaker award

New York (USA), Sept 25 (ANI): Nobel Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi on Wednesday congratulated Payal Jangid for winning the Changemaker award from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 07:16 IST

Indian Mission to provide free artificial limbs at health camp in Namibia

Windhoek [Namibia], Sep 25 (ANI): The Indian Mission in Namibia organised a healthcare camp to provide free artificial limbs to the needy in commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 07:15 IST

Mahatma Gandhi a constant source of inspiration for us: Jamaica PM

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday said that Mahatma Gandhi was a great soul who continues to be an inspiration and a constant source of inspiration for all.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 07:03 IST

Mahatma Gandhi firmly believed in everyone's intrinsic...

New York [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, honouring the late freedom fighter's legacy of non-violent resistance and philosophy of individual equality at an event marking the 150th anniversary of the Indian Father of the Nation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 06:54 IST

Jaishankar meets counterparts from Kazakhstan, Fiji, St Vincent...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Fiji and St Vincent and Grenadines on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 06:49 IST

Global Goalkeeper Award belongs to crores of Indians who adopted...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): After being bestowed with the Global Goalkeeper Award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the honour does not belong to him but to the crores of Indians who made the initiative a part of their daily lives.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 06:11 IST

Will try to persuade Taliban to hold talks with Afghan govt: Imran Khan

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said his country will try to persuade the Taliban to hold direct talks with the Afghan government and broker a peace deal to end the 18 year-long civil war in Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 06:11 IST

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern hails Gandhi's unifying power of...

New York [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday (local time) hailed Mahatma Gandhi's unifying power of inter-faith and inter-cultural understanding that bind all people and all religions across the globe, at a cultural event hosted by India at the United Nations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 06:04 IST

Over 195 solar panels installed by India on UN's rooftop:...

New York (US), Sept 25 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday (local time) said that over 195 solar panels have been installed in the United Nations (UN) Headquarters by India as a mark of tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 06:02 IST

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation honours PM Modi for Swachh...

New York [USA], Sep 25 (ANI): The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on Tuesday (local time) honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Global Goalkeeper Award for his contributions to the cleanliness drive and efforts to "improve access to sanitation in India through Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 05:31 IST

Gandhi's non-violence contributed to shaping Bangabandhu's...

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said that Mahatma Gandhi's love for common people and ideals of non-violence contributed to shaping Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's vision of struggle and peaceful movement against oppression by the then Pakistani

Read More
iocl