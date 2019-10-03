PM Modi condoles death of Abu Dhabi crown prince's uncle Al Ketbi

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of Abu Dhabi crown prince's uncle Sheikh Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, who passed away at the age of 73 on Sunday.

"I am deeply anguished by the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, the uncle of Crown Prince Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed," the prime minister tweeted.

Modi said that Al Ketbi served his nation with utmost dedication and diligence. "My condolences to the family of the Crown Prince in this hour of grief," he said.



Al Ketbi died at the age of 73 in London on Sunday. His body was laid to rest in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. (ANI)