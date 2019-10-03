PM Narendra Modi (File photo)
PM Narendra Modi (File photo)

PM Modi condoles death of Abu Dhabi crown prince's uncle Al Ketbi

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 01:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of Abu Dhabi crown prince's uncle Sheikh Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, who passed away at the age of 73 on Sunday.
"I am deeply anguished by the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, the uncle of Crown Prince Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed," the prime minister tweeted.
Modi said that Al Ketbi served his nation with utmost dedication and diligence. "My condolences to the family of the Crown Prince in this hour of grief," he said.

Al Ketbi died at the age of 73 in London on Sunday. His body was laid to rest in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 02:21 IST

Things Pak courts do to appease ISI: Activist Gulalai Ismail on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Pakistani women rights activist Gulalai Ismail on Wednesday deemed the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against her as an act of appeasement by the Pakistani court before country's intelligence agency ISI.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:24 IST

Afghan NSA calls Taliban agent of Pak, says country would never...

Washington [DC], Oct 3 (ANI): Calling Taliban a proxy of Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI, Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib has said that his country would never accept being ruled by the "proxy" of such backward country which has a "hard time feeding its own people".

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 23:30 IST

Boris Johnson proposes new Brexit plan with no checks at Irish border

London [UK], Oct 2 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday insisted that his new Brexit plan would "in no circumstances" result in checks at or near the border of Northern Ireland - though he did not define "near".

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:46 IST

2 foreign trekkers missing in northern Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 2 (ANI): Rescuers are searching for two foreigners who went missing while trekking in Nepal's northern district of Rasuwa, near the Tibetan border, since the past 10 days, the police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:35 IST

Russia organises exhibition to commemorate Gandhi's 150th birth...

Moscow [Russia], Oct 2 (ANI): The State Duma or the Lower House of the Russian Parliament on Wednesday held a special exhibition dedicated to the friendship between Mahatma Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:09 IST

Jaishankar discusses India-US ties with corporate leaders in Washington

Washington DC [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday addressed the US-India Business Council here and also held an in-depth conversation with corporate leaders regarding the partnership between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 19:48 IST

Pak National Assembly rejects Bill, non-Muslim can't be...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 2 (ANI): The National Assembly has rejected a bill that proposed to allow a non-Muslim to become the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 18:37 IST

Anti-govt protests in Iraq leaves 2 dead, hundreds injured; UN...

Baghdad [Iraq], Oct 2 (ANI): At least two people were killed and hundreds of other protesters sustained injuries when security forces fired bullets and tear gas at the crowd gathered for anti-government demonstrations here on Tuesday (local time), authorities said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 16:22 IST

Army Chief Gen. Rawat meets Maldives' Ibrahim Solih, hails bilateral ties

Male [Maldives], Oct 2 (ANI): Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Wednesday called on Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih here and hailed the long-standing friendship between India and the Maldives.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:20 IST

Russia detains 64 North Korean poachers

Moscow [Russia], Oct 2 (Sputnik/ANI): Russian border guards have detained at least 64 North Koreans for illegal fishing in Russia's exclusive economic zone in the Far East, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:12 IST

Mahatma Gandhi is an inspiration for humanity: Singapore deputy PM

New Delhi [India], Oct 02 (ANI): Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Wednesday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150 birth anniversary and called him an "inspiration for all humanity".

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 15:12 IST

Saudi Arabia endorses India's actions in Kashmir

New Delhi (India), Oct 2 (ANI): Saudi Arabia has told India that it understands "India's approach and actions in Jammu and Kashmir".

Read More
iocl