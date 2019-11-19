PM Modi condoles demise of UAE President's brother

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of Sultan bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the brother of the UAE President and a member of the Al Nahyan ruling family.

Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was also the Emirati President's representative, passed away on Monday.

"I offer my deepest condolences to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, on the demise of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the Al Nahyan family and the people of the UAE," Modi added.



(ANI)

