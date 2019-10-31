PM Narendra Modi and Alberto Fernandez (File photo)
PM Modi congratulates Alberto Fernandez for victory in Argentina Presidential Election

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Alberto Fernandez for his victory in the recently concluded Argentinian Presidential elections, and vowed to deepen the strategic partnership between India and Argentina.
"Heartiest congratulations @alferdez on your impressive victory in the Presidential elections. Looking forward to working with you to further expand and deepen the strategic partnership between India and Argentina," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Argentina on Sunday elected Alberto Fernandez as its new president in the hope of a reprieve from the country's economic crisis, reported Al Jazeera.
Fernandez defeated the former President Mauricio Macri to win the elections and secure his first Presidential term. (ANI)

