PM Modi congratulates Bola Ahmed Tinubu for winning Nigeria's Presidential elections

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Bola Ahmed Tinubu for winning the Presidential elections of Nigeria. The PM said he looks forward to strengthening India-Nigeria bilateral relations under Tinubu's leadership.

"I congratulate H.E. Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu for winning the Presidential elections. Look forward to further strengthening India-Nigeria bilateral relations under your leadership," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

Ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of Nigeria's presidential election on Wednesday, against Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, reported The Washington Post.

Tinubu won for the ruling party despite the unpopularity of its outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari.



Meanwhile, the opposition has vowed to challenge the results, saying that a new election should be held under a new elections chief, reported The Washington Post.

Tinubu, 70, known as a kingmaker in Nigerian politics, received 36 per cent of more than 24 million votes cast, according to results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also received over 25 per cent of the vote in more than two-thirds of Nigeria's 36 states and Abuja, thus meeting both requirements to win Nigeria's presidency.

Tinubu, who had the support of Buhari and a massive get-out-the-vote effort behind him, ran on the slogan "It's my turn".

He benefited because the Opposition was divided between Obi, 61, a former governor popular among the youth, and Abubakar, 76, on his sixth bid for the presidency, reported The Washington Post. (ANI)

