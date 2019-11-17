PM Modi congratulates Gotabaya Rajapaksa, says bilateral ties will strengthen further under his presidency

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his victory in the recently concluded Sri Lankan Presidential elections and expressed confidence that the fraternal, cultural, historical and civilisational ties between India and Sri Lanka would further be strengthened under his presidency.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed good wishes to Rajapaksa on behalf of him and the people of India and expressed confidence that the Sri Lankans would progress further on the path of peace and prosperity under his leadership, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

"Conveying the good wishes on behalf of the people of India and on his own behalf, PM Modi expressed confidence that under the able leadership of Mr. @GotabayaR the people of Sri Lanka will progress further on the path of peace and prosperity," PMO India tweeted.

Rajapaksa thanked Modi for his good wishes and also expressed his readiness to work with India very closely to ensure development and security. He also accepted the invitation extended by Prime Minister Modi to visit India at his early convenience.

Rajapaksa is set to serve as the President of Sri Lanka after ruling party candidate Sajith Premadasa conceded defeat in the hotly contested presidential poll on Sunday.

Rajapaksa, a former Defence Secretary and brother of two-time former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, based his campaign around providing strong leadership on national security issues, following coordinated bombings in April that killed at least 269 people. (ANI)