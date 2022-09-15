PM Modi congratulates Joao Lourenco on being re-elected as President of Angola

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco on re-election as President of Angola and extended his wishes to the leader on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said he looks forward to working closely together for strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Angola.

"Congratulations to H.E. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco @jlprdeangola on being re-elected as the President of Angola. I look forward to working closely together for strengthening our bilateral relations," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.



Angola is a valued friend of India from Africa and the two nations share warm and friendly people-to-people ties.

As President Joao Lourenco has secured another five-year term, the bilateral ties shared between India and Angola in terms of trade are only expected to get better.

Earlier on September 7, PM Modi congratulated Williams Ruto on being elected the President of Kenya.

"Congratulations to @WilliamsRuto on being elected the President of Kenya. I look forward to working closely with him for strengthening our historic bilateral relations," PM Modi tweeted.

The congratulatory tweet comes a day after Kenya's Supreme Court upheld the results declaring William Ruto the winner of last month's presidential elections. (ANI)

