PM Modi congratulates Joe Biden for 'spectacular victory', says success of Kamla Harris is path-breaking

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden for his "spectacular victory" in the presidential elections and said he looked forward to working closely with the US leader once again to take relations between two countries to greater heights.

He also congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, saying her success is path-breaking and of immense pride for all Indian-Americans.

Kamala Harris, who was Biden's running mate, will be the first person of Indian descent to serve as US vice-president.

The Prime Minister said in a tweet that Biden's contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations as Vice President "was critical and invaluable".

"Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights," he said.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that vibrant India-US ties will get stronger with the support and leadership of Kamala Harris.

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership."

Joe Biden on Saturday became the President-elect of the United States after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes. (ANI)