Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. (Photo Courtesy: Modi twitter handle)
PM Modi congratulates Justin Trudeau over election victory

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 21:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on his second-term win in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.
Taking to Twitter, Modi said that India and Canada are connected by shared values and a strong commitment to democracy as well as plurality, and added that he looks forward to working with Trudeau to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
The tweet accompanied a picture of PM Modi with Trudeau and his family during their recent visit to India.
"Congratulations @JustinTrudeau! India and Canada are connected by shared values and a strong commitment to democracy as well as plurality. Looking forward to working together to further strengthen bilateral relations," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Election results show Trudeau's Liberal Party will return to power, but as a minority government. The Canadian Parliament has 338 seats and the party that wins the majority of those seats - 170 or more - forms a majority government. The exit polls had earlier predicted that no party will win a majority this election. (ANI)

