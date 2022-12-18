PM Modi congratulates Leo Varadkar on assuming office as Ireland's Taoiseach

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Leo Varadkar on assuming office as Ireland's Taoiseach. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi said that he values the historical ties, shared constitutional values and multi-faceted cooperation between India and Ireland.

PM Modi tweeted, "Congratulations @LeoVaradkar on assuming office as Taoiseach for the second time. Highly value our historical ties, shared constitutional values & multi-faceted cooperation with Ireland. Look forward to working together to realise the full potential of our vibrant economies."

PM Modi's tweet comes after Leo Varadkar was confirmed as Ireland's Taoiseach for the second time. He is taking over from Michael Martin in a rotation agreement from the coalition pact signed in 2020, The Irish Times reported. Martin resigned ahead of a vote in the Dail to elect Leo Varadkar.

With Varadkar taking over as Ireland's Taoiseach, Europe gets its third Indian-origin head of government after United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Portugal Premier Antonio Costa.

Leo Varadkar was elected as Taoiseach by a margin of 87 votes in favour to 62 votes against and one abstention. He received the seal of office from Ireland's President Michael D Higgins, as per the news report.

Speaking in the Dail after he was elected as Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar said that Ireland has "never been a failed state." He further stated that they are failing some of the citizens of Ireland and called it "essential" to put it right.

"Ireland has never been a failed State, and it is grotesque and dishonest to claim that we are or we were. But we are failing some of our citizens, and it is essential to our success as a country that we put this right," The Irish Times quoted Leo Varadkar as saying.

After receiving the seals from Ireland's President Michael D Higgins, Leo Varadkar said that he is "honoured and privileged" to have been given the opportunity to serve again.

"I'm honoured and privileged to have the opportunity to serve again. And I look forward to getting down to the hard work in the next few hours," The Irish Times quoted Leo Varadkar as saying. (ANI)