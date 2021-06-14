PM Modi congratulates new Israel PM Naftali Benett

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Naftali Benett on becoming the new Prime Minister of Israel.

"Excellency Naftali Bennett, congratulations on becoming the Prime Minister of Israel. As we celebrate 30 years of the upgradation of diplomatic relations next year, I look forward to meeting you and deepening the strategic partnership between our two countries," tweeted PM Modi.

He also tweeted the congratulatory message to Benett in Hebrew, translating into, "Congratulations on accepting your new position as Prime Minister of Israel."

It will be the first time in 12 years the country will be led by someone other than Netanyahu.

Israeli Parliament on Sunday voted in favour of a precarious coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year historic run as prime minister.

Israeli Parliament, commonly known as Knesset, approved the new government by just a single vote -- 60 to 59, with one abstention.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also lauded the outgoing Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for his leadership and personal attention to India-Israel strategic partnership

"As you complete your successful tenure as the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, I convey my profound gratitude for your leadership and personal attention to India-Israel strategic partnership @netanyahu," tweeted PM Modi.

Wishes poured in from around the world for Naftali Bennett. US President Joe Biden congratulated Bennett on being sworn in as the head of a new government coalition over a phone call.

"On behalf of the American people, I congratulate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and all the members of the new Israeli cabinet," Biden said in a statement. "I look forward to working with Prime Minister Bennett to strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship between our two nations."

The United Kingdom also congratulated Bennett. "Congratulations to @naftalibennett & @yairlapid on forming a new government in Israel. I look forward to continued cooperation on security, trade and climate change, and working together to secure peace in the region," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in tweet.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel extended good wishes to Bennett after an alliance led by him formed the new government.

"Germany and Israel are connected by a unique friendship that we want to strengthen further. With this in mind, I look forward to working closely with you," Merkel said in a message addressed to Bennett and shared by her spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer on Twitter.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also congratulated Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, stating that Austria will continue to stand by Israel's side.

"Congratulations to PM @naftalibennett and alternate PM @yairlapid for forming a government. I look forward to working with you. Austria is committed to Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and will continue to stand by Israel's side," Kurz tweeted. (ANI)