PM Modi congratulates UAE President on his re-election

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being re-elected as the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Taking to Twitter, Modi said he is confident that the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UAE will continue to further grow and deepen in the coming years under the "dynamic and visionary" leadership of Sheikh Khalifa.

"Our congratulations to President H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being re-elected as President of UAE. I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our friendship and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to further grow and deepen," Modi tweeted.

Sheikh Khalifa, who first took office in November 2004, was elected as the UAE President on Thursday for the fourth consecutive term, as per a report by Anadolu agency. (ANI)

