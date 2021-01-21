PM Modi congratulates US President Joe Biden, says two countries united in addressing common challenges

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden for being sworn in as the new President of United States and said the two countries are united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security.

The Prime Minister said in tweets that he looked forward to working with Biden to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

"My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership," he said.

"My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security," he added.

The Prime Minister said the India-US partnership is based on shared values and he will work with Biden to take it to greater heights.

"We have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages. Committed to working with President @JoeBiden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights," he said.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also congratulated Biden and Kamala Harris for being sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States.

"Congratulations and best wishes to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on being sworn in as the President and Vice President of USA. India-US ties are based on many shared values and I am sure that the partnership between the two nations will get further cemented in the coming years," he said in a tweet.

Biden and Harris were sworn as the 46th President and 49th Vice President of the United States on Wednesday. (ANI)