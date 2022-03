PM Modi congratulates Yoon Suk-yeol on victory in South Korean Presidential polls

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on his victory in the South Korean Presidential elections.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he looks forward to working with him to further expand and strengthen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership.

"I warmly congratulate President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on his victory in Presidential elections. I look forward to working with him to further expand and strengthen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership," he said.



Yoon Suk-yeol, a candidate from the conservative opposition People Power Party, has been elected the president of South Korea, with all ballots counted, according to the country's national election commission.

The presidential elections in South Korea were held on March 9. The voter turnout was 77.1 per cent; more than 34 million people out of over 44 million voters cast their ballots, Sputnik News Agency reported.

Yoon gained 48.56 per cent of the vote, and his main rival, Lee Jae-myung, a candidate from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, got 47.83 per cent, according to the agency. (ANI)