PM Modi, Danish counterpart Frederiksen hold bilateral talks at Hyderabad House

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House on Saturday.

Frederiksen, who arrived here earlier today, is on a three-day visit, during which she will hold talks with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted: "Towards nurturing India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership! PM @narendramodi welcomes Danish PM @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen for their bilateral engagement."

PM Modi received Mette Frederiksen at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, where she was accorded a ceremonial welcome. She also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Earlier in the day, Frederiksen met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Frederiksen's visit is an opportunity to review and further the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

Frederiksen will call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

She will also interact with think tanks, students and members of civil society.

India termed Mette Frederiksen's visit very important as she is the first head of state visiting India since COVID-19 restrictions are in place since last March.

EAM Jaishankar also visited Denmark earlier this year. India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties. More than 200 Danish companies are present in India and over 60 Indian companies have a presence in Denmark. (ANI)